Rasmussen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Red Wings selected Rasmussen with the ninth overall pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-6 power forward's scoring prowess was on full display last season, as he was able to rack up 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists) in just 50 games with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. The big-bodied pivot needs to improve his skating ability in order to succeed in the NHL, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him with the big club sooner rather than later due to his size alone.

