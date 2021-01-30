Rasmussen was promoted from the taxi squad Saturday.
Rasmussen is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Panthers. The 21-year-old dished out two helpers over 16:22 of ice time in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars, bringing his total for the year to three points through six contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Back with taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Helped out on helper•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Officially placed on taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Likely member of taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Returning from loan•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Loaned to Austrian team•