Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Nov. 20.
Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) was activated from IR in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Rasmussen has clearly been dealing with the injury for a while, but it went unreported. He is eligible to return as soon as Friday's game versus the Lightning, but there is no timeline for his return yet.
