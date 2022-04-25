Rasmussen scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
The Devils had trouble advancing the puck past center ice due to some stingy defense from Adam Erne, who jarred the puck right in the path of Rasmussen for a chip shot into the empty cage. Rasmussen has drawn praise from team brass for his competitiveness down the stretch, but either way, the Wings have him on the books for two more seasons and $1.46 million AAV, and that's not exactly a big investment for a player taken ninth overall in the 2017 draft.
