Rasmussen (knee) is likely out for the season according to coach Derek Lalonde, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Rasmussen blocked a shot off his kneecap Saturday versus the Lightning. He has 10 goals and 19 assists in 56 games this season. Even if he's unable to return in 2022-23, he should be fine for the start of training camp in September.

More News