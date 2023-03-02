Rasmussen (knee) is likely out for the season according to coach Derek Lalonde, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Rasmussen blocked a shot off his kneecap Saturday versus the Lightning. He has 10 goals and 19 assists in 56 games this season. He should be fine for the start of training camp in September.
