Rasmussen is shaping up to start the new season on Detroit's taxi squad, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While he's best known for his offensive acumen, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill envisions the 6-foot-6, 221-pound skater eventually blossoming into "a real big, lockdown-type center that can play against other teams' best players." Rasmussen played in Austria during the fall, adding five goals and 13 assists through 18 games for Graz EC. Physically, he should be ready to rock if called upon in the NHL, but for the time being his status largely depends on the health of more established players.