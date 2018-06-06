Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Likely to earn roster spot, power-play role
Not only does Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill think Rasmussen has a "real good shot" to secure a roster spot with the Original Six team, he's viewing him as a potential power-play option.
It appears that Detroit's bench boss is having a hard time containing his excitement about Rasmussen. "He's got a real chance to make our power play better," Blashill said. "He's an excellent, and I mean excellent, net-front presence guy with his ability to tip pucks, his ability to score in tight areas, so we should be excited about that. He wants to do that, that's where he wants to be." The brawny pivot amassed 81 goals and 76 assists over 161 games for the Tri-City Americans between 2014-18 and captained the club during an abbreviated run at the 2018 WHL Cup, notching 33 points through the third round against Everett. The 19-year-old's progress is certainly worth charting if you want to get ahead of the prospect curve.
