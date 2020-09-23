The Red Wings loaned Rasmussen to the Graz 99ers of Austria's ICE Hockey League on Wednesday.

Rasmussen spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, notching seven goals and 22 points in 35 contests. The ninth overall pick from the 2017 draft will get an opportunity to earn a spot on the Red Wings' Opening Night roster during next season's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the campaign in the minors.