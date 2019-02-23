Rasmussen is expected to stick with the Red Wings for the remainder of the season, as opposed to reuniting with his junior club for potential playoff action, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

The Wings have been consistent with their plan to give Rasmussen as much exposure to the NHL as possible, as the team even made a point to keep him from playing in the 2018 World Junior Championship. Rasmussen has seven goals and eight assists over his first 50 games at the top level, plus Detroit already trusts him on the power play, where he's averaged 1:43 of ice time and banked four goals.