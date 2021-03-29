Rasmussen scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old crashed the net and banged the puck by Elvis Merzlikins early in the third period for what proved to be the winning goal. Rasmussen has struggled right along with the rest of the Wings this season and had only one assist in his prior 13 games, but the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft is starting to learn how to use his size and physicality to make an impact.