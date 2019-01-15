Rasmussen (hamstring) will be designated for injured reserve, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports, citing Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Rasmussen will miss his fifth consecutive game Tuesday, with the Ducks set to take on the Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The touted prospect can probably be dropped for a flavor-of-the-week fantasy option in redraft formats, but Detroit's ninth overall pick (2017) should be a mainstay in dynasty leagues. Despite only averaging 12:41 of ice time in a bottom-six role, Rasmussen has compiled six goals and seven helpers over 41 games at the top level.