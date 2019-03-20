Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Nabs helper as Wings prevail
Rasmussen notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
The talented rookie set up Andreas Athanasiou for his first of two goals in the narrow victory. Rasmussen is now at eight goals and 10 assists -- to complement four power-play helpers -- through 61 games. He's only averaged 12:07 of ice time, so just imagine his potential in a top-six capacity down the line.
