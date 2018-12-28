Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Nabs helper in loss
Rasmussen collected a primary assist Thursday in a 5-2 road loss to the Penguins.
Detroit's ninth overall pick from the 2018 draft has collected six goals and just as many assists through 37 games. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but we implore you to view them from the proper lens -- we're talking about a 19-year-old center who's averaging just 12:59 of ice time for a Red Wings team that's one step out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division standings.
