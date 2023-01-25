Rasmussen scored a goal and an assist on four shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Rasmussen wristed a shot past James Reimer off a Sharks' turnover to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead in the second period. He would also pick up a helper on Andrew Copp's overtime marker. Rasmussen seems to have heated up as of late as he posted five points in his last five games after going pointless for his first six games in January. On the season, Rasmussen has eight goals and 22 points in 44 games.