Rasmussen was placed on Detroit's taxi squad Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This transaction means Rasmussen can remain involved in team activities and practices with the parent club, but he must be recalled to the NHL in order to play in a given contest. The Red Wings open their season against the Hurricanes in Detroit on Wednesday.
