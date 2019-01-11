Rasmussen (lower body) will not dress for Friday's road game in Winnipeg, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

The 19-year-old will miss his third consecutive contest, still slowed by a lower-body injury. Detroit plays again on Saturday, and Rasmussen could wind up missing that game as well, considering the quick turnaround. If he's unable to face Minnesota on the second half of the back-to-back, Rasmussen's next opportunity to return will come Tuesday at home versus Anaheim.