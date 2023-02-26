Rasmussen (lower body) will be out indefinitely after getting injured in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay.
Coach Derek Lalonde expects to know more about Rasmussen's timeline in the next couple of days. The 23-year-old forward has compiled 10 goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net and 119 hits in 56 games this season.
