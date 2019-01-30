Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out on conditioning assignment
Rasmussen (hamstring) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday with a subsequent assignment to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning purposes.
Even with the transaction retroactive to Jan. 4 -- his last game played -- Rasmussen will not be able to return until Feb. 7 at the earliest. The NHL's eligibility requirements for long-term injured reserve stipulate that a player must be out for 24 calendar days and 10 games in order for his team to be rewarded the benefit of extra cap savings against the upper limit. Detroit's rookie forward has already missed eight contests due to the hamstring issue, and according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Rasmussen will play three games for the AHL's Griffins as part of his conditioning stint.
