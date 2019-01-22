Rasmussen (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Tuesday's tilt versus the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rasmussen was deemed doubtful for the contest by head coach Jeff Blashill on Monday and it appears he didn't make near enough improvement to be considered for the lineup. The team doesn't return to action until Feb. 1, so Rasmussen should have ample time to heal up for that game.