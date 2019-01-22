Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out through break
Rasmussen (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Tuesday's tilt versus the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rasmussen was deemed doubtful for the contest by head coach Jeff Blashill on Monday and it appears he didn't make near enough improvement to be considered for the lineup. The team doesn't return to action until Feb. 1, so Rasmussen should have ample time to heal up for that game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Moving to IR•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Slated to sit again•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out Friday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Injury won't keep him out long•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...