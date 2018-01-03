Rasmussen has 16 goals, 31 points and a plus-9 rating through 22 games for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.

Rasmussen has been a beast on the power play as well, accruing nine goals and three assists. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, the 18-year-old has the size to become a serious threat as a NHL center, especially since he's won 56.9 percent of faceoffs this campaign. If the 2017 first-round pick can keep up the pace he's at, the Red Wings will likely give him a serious look for the 2018-19 season, since three of their centers are over 33 years old.