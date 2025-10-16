Rasmussen scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Both of Rasmussen's points -- his first two of the year -- came on empty-net tallies as he helped the Red Wings knock off the defending champions. The 26-year-old has started 2025-26 in a fourth-line role, which is likely to hinder his scoring production. In addition to his two points, Rasmussen has three shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through four appearances this season.