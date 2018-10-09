Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Picks up apple for first career point
Rasmussen picked up an assist Monday for his first career NHL point. Unfortunately for the rookie, the Red Wings lost to the Ducks, 3-2 in the shootout.
It took three games for Rasmussen to record his first point, but that's not out of the ordinary for a rookie, and it's worth noting that the 2017 ninth overall pick is one of only three Detroit skaters currently on the better side of the plus-minus column. Rasmussen's at plus-1, which suggests that he's more polished defensively than perhaps anyone thought he'd be coming directly from the WHL with the Tri-City Americans.
