Rasmussen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rasmussen exited Saturday's loss to Vegas late in the third period with an undisclosed issue, but whatever forced him from that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old forward, who's collected 13 goals and 28 points through 64 contests this season, is expected to fill his usual third-line role Tuesday.
