Rasmussen potted two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blues.

Both goals from Rasmussen resulted from his terrific positioning at the doorstep. He cleaned up a Tyler Bertuzzi shot and redirected one from defenseman Dennis Cholowski for the game's final tally. Rasmussen is a virtual lock to make the Opening Night roster and deserves consideration in the late rounds of drafts.

