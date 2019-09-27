Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Poses problems for Blues
Rasmussen potted two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blues.
Both goals from Rasmussen resulted from his terrific positioning at the doorstep. He cleaned up a Tyler Bertuzzi shot and redirected one from defenseman Dennis Cholowski for the game's final tally. Rasmussen is a virtual lock to make the Opening Night roster and deserves consideration in the late rounds of drafts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Healthy entering camp•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Rookie campaign could be over•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scratched with injury•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Nabs helper as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Locked into NHL role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.