Rasmussen scored a goal on three shots, logged four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Rasmussen tallied late in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. This was the 23-year-old second goal of the season, and it snapped his five-game point drought. He's up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 39 hits, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 14 contests. The big-bodied center should continue to work on the third line, though his physical play could earn him some interest in deeper formats.