Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Producing during conditioning stint
Rasmussen (hamstring) scored twice for AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
The hulking rookie is on a conditioning stint with the Griffins. Rasmussen is scheduled to play one more contest with Grand Rapids on Friday before rejoining the Wings. Rasmussen has missed Detroit's last eight games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected back next week•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out on conditioning assignment•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Return appears imminent•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out through break•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Moving to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...