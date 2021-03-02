Rasmussen was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids to Detroit's active roster Tuesday.
Rasmussen has drawn into eight games with the Red Wings this season, picking up three helpers and six PIM over that span. He could rejoin Detroit's lineup as soon as Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.
