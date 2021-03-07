Rasmussen was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Sunday.
Rasmussen is back on the taxi squad after being sent down Friday. The 2017 ninth overall pick posted three assists through his first 10 NHL games this year. His next chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday's matchup against the Lightning.
