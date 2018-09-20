Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Pulls through with overtime goal
Rasmussen provided a game-winning goal on the man advantage Wednesday, as the Red Wings edged the Penguins at home, 3-2 in overtime.
The play originated with a Dennis Cholowski shot that was deflected toward Dylan Larkin. The 22-year-old then fed prospect Rasmussen, who was patiently waiting at the doorstep to put the puck past Tristan Jarry. Whenever a rookie is given power-play ice time, that's usually a strong indicator of his potential. Expect Rasmussen to not only break camp with the Red Wings, but Wings coach Jeff Blashill has already said that he plans to give the 2017 ninth overall pick ice time in that key special teams situation.
