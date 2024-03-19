Rasmussen is under the weather and a game-time decision Tuesday at home against Columbus.

Rasmussen registered one assist and one shot on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old has totaled the most points in a season so far in his career with 13 goals and 17 assists in 68 games played. He will look to play in a must-win game against a Columbus team that's been eliminated from playoff contention.