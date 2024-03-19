Rasmussen is under the weather and a game-time decision Tuesday at home against Columbus.
Rasmussen registered one assist and one shot on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old has totaled the most points in a season so far in his career with 13 goals and 17 assists in 68 games played. He will look to play in a must-win game against a Columbus team that's been eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Ties career high in points•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Playing versus Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Two points before late exit•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Two-point afternoon•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Inks four-year contract•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Sneaks in helper against Vegas•