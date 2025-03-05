Now Playing

Rasmussen (head) has been cleared to play Thursday versus Utah, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Wednesday.

Rasmussen was on the shelf for four games due to the injury. He has nine goals, 16 points and 96 hits in 56 appearances in 2024-25. Rasmussen will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity in his return.

