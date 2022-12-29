Rasmussen contributed two assists in a 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Rasmussen got a helper on each of Detroit's final two goals, including the overtime winner. He has six goals and 17 points in 31 contests this season. The 23-year-old is on fire, providing two goals and seven points in his last three games.
