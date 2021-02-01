Rasmussen was sent to the taxi squad by the Red Wings on Monday.
This appears to be a mere paper transaction for the Wings, as the team doesn't return to game ice until Wednesday's road clash versus the Lightning. Rasmussen has appeared in the last eight contests for Detroit, stacking three assists against a minus-2 rating over that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Jumps to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Back with taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Helped out on helper•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Officially placed on taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Likely member of taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Returning from loan•