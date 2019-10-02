Rasmussen still has a chance to make the Opening Night roster due to Dylan Larkin's undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings made the difficult decision to assign Rasmussen to AHL Grand Rapids, despite the prospect managing to put up four goals in seven preseason contests. However, his fortunes could change quickly if Larkin's injury keeps him out of Saturday's road opener against the Predators or Sunday's clash with the Stars at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. Rasmussen would have had an easier time pinning down a roster spot had the Wings not reacquired Valtteri Filppula in free agency.