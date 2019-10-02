Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Remains on roster bubble
Rasmussen still has a chance to make the Opening Night roster due to Dylan Larkin's undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings made the difficult decision to assign Rasmussen to AHL Grand Rapids, despite the prospect managing to put up four goals in seven preseason contests. However, his fortunes could change quickly if Larkin's injury keeps him out of Saturday's road opener against the Predators or Sunday's clash with the Stars at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. Rasmussen would have had an easier time pinning down a roster spot had the Wings not reacquired Valtteri Filppula in free agency.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Poses problems for Blues•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Healthy entering camp•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Rookie campaign could be over•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scratched with injury•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Nabs helper as Wings prevail•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.