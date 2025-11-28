default-cbs-image
Rasmussen (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Detroit assigned Erik Gustafsson to AHL Grand Rapids in a corresponding move. Following a three-game absence, Rasmussen will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Friday. He has contributed two goals, five points, 16 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 19 hits across 19 appearances this season.

