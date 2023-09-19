Rasmussen (knee) was activated from injured reserve Monday, according to CapFriendly.

Rasmussen, who sat out the final 24 games of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury, is expected to available for the start of training camp. In 56 appearances last campaign, he posted 10 goals, 29 points, 88 shots on net and 119 hits. Rasmussen will probably occupy a middle-six spot in 2023-24.