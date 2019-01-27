Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Return appears imminent
Rasmussen is expected to be activated from injured reserve soon, Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com reports.
An exact date for Rasmussen's activation is pending, but he's been afforded extra rest due to the NHL's All-Star break and Detroit's bye week. The towering rookie has missed the past eight games, though there's talk of defenseman Filip Hronek staying put in the minors to keep the path cleared for Rasmussen's return. Rasmussen's next chance to play will arrive Friday for a home game against the Maple Leafs. He has compiled six goals and seven assists through 41 NHL games.
