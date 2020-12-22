Rasmussen is returning to North America following his loan to the Graz 99ers of Austria's ICE Hockey League, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Rasmussen played well during his time in Austria, picking up 18 points in 18 contests. The ninth overall pick from the 2017 draft spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL, notching 22 points in 35 contests. He'll get the opportunity to battle for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster during training camp, but he could still begin the year in the minors.