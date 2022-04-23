Rasmussen collected a goal and four hits in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

Rasmussen broke out offensively with four goals in five games from the end of March through April 6, though he followed it up with a seven-game pointless skid before getting back on the horse against the Pens. There is plenty of untapped potential with Rasmussen -- whom the Wings drafted ninth overall in 2017 -- but he'll need to discover ways to be more consistent in the attacking zone.