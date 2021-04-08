Rasmussen was promoted to the active roster Thursday.
Rasmussen has posted two goals and an assist across the last six games while averaging 15:51 of ice time. The 2017 ninth overall pick is expected to center the second line in Thursday's game versus the Predators.
