Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Rookie campaign could be over
Rasmussen (upper body) likely has played his final game of the 2018-19 season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, citing head coach Jeff Blashill.
There are only six games remaining for a Detroit club that plans to be on the golf course during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Rasmussen produced eight goals and 10 assists to go with a minus-8 rating in his rookie season, and that's also complementary to four goals on the man advantage. It's clear that the 2017 ninth overall pick will be a fixture for the Winged Wheel for years to come, with his current injury likely to be an afterthought by the time drafts begin for the 2019-20 season.
