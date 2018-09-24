Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scores another preseason goal
Rasmussen registered his second goal of the preseason Saturday, doing his part in a 3-2 road win over the Penguins.
Rasmussen is considered one of the top prospects in Detroit's system. Listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, the left-shooting center puts a lot of steam into his shots, and he was prominently featured on the power play in the past three seasons with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. It's entirely possible that the 19-year-old never has to step foot on AHL ice because he's so skilled and the Wings have altered the pecking order down the middle to try and compensate for the loss of Henrik Zetterberg, who has retired due to back trouble. The BC native is bound to experience growing pains as he adjusts the NHL, but not enough can be said about his potential to be an impact player at the top level.
