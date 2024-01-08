Rasmussen scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Rasmussen had a puck bounce in off his skate for the game-winning goal with 1:07 left in the third period. This was Rasmussen's second goal in three games after he scored an empty-netter in San Jose on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is up to nine goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 40 contests. He remains in a third-line role with little power-play time, so his fantasy value is limited to deep formats.