Rasmussen scored a goal and notched three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Rasmussen returned to the Red Wings lineup after a one-game absence and was credited with a goal, although he didn't technically score it. Fighting for the puck on the boards near the right face-off circle, Rasmussen tipped it, but it bounced off Henry Thrun before getting past Mackenzie Blackwood's legs. A goal is a goal, though, and now Rasmussen has found twine three times in 2023-24. This was his first goal since Oct. 26, when he scored in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres.