Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scores in second straight
Rasmussen had the only goal for his squad in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.
That's the second time this season that Rasmussen has scored in consecutive games, and he's now connected on two of his past three shots. Don't expect this production to continue for long given his history, but if he's available at a cheap price on Saturday, it's worth taking a shot on him in daily leagues to see if his production continues.
