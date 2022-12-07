Rasmussen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Rasmussen opened the scoring early in the second period, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy from the slot. The goal was Rasmussen's first since Nov. 23 snapping a five-game scoring drought. The 23-year-old center is up to four goals and six assists through 23 games. While he may not score at a high rate, Rasmussen plays a consistent, physical role in Detroit's middle-six.