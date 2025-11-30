Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scores late equalizer Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Rasmussen was the hero for the Red Wings after tying the game at the 18:06 mark of the third period with a tip-in. Unfortunately, the Red Wings couldn't complete the comeback and ended up losing in the shootout. Rasmussen has four goals this season, and as a player who skates in the fourth line and the top penalty-killing unit, he's not expected to deliver a ton of fantasy production on a regular basis.
