Rasmussen scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rasmussen extended Detroit's lead to 2-0 in the second period, following up a blocked shot before sneaking a wrister past Spencer Martin. It's the first point of the season for the 24-year-old Rasmussen after he tallied 10 goals and a career-high 29 points last year. He's opened the 2023-24 campaign in a top-six role, working with Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher on the Red Wings' second line.