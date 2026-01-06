Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scores shorthanded goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen tallied a goal and served two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.
Rasmussen doubled Detroit's lead late into the contest, as he scored a shorthanded tally with just over seven minutes left to put the Wings up 5-3. Overall, he is up to six goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 40 hits and 28 blocks across 39 appearances this season. His points this season have come in bunches, with his most recent goal bringing him to five points in his last seven games.WHile he's currently off the pace to reach 100-plus hits for the fifth consecutive year, a strong second half to the regular season could help him crack certain deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.
